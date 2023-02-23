EASTON, Pa. - A delivery driver with Amazon is being accused of exposing himself to a woman.

Najee Redmond is charged with indecent exposure and harassment, according to a news release from the Easton Police Department.

Officers were sent to the 1000 block of Washington Street on Feb. 9 for the report of a delivery driver exposing himself.

Police say Redmond was conducting deliveries in the area.

The victim saw the driver leave his truck, police said. When she turned around Redmond was exposing himself to her, according to police.

The woman went to get her husband, and Redmond left the area, continuing to conduct his deliveries, according to the news release.

Redmond and the delivery truck were stopped by police a short distance away.

Throughout the investigation Amazon cooperated fully assisting officers in gathering evidence.