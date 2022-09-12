S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Police in South Whitehall Township are providing more details about the threat that led to the closure of Parkland School District buildings last Thursday and Friday.

On Wednesday, September 7, at approximately 8:20 p.m., an anonymous person made a Safe2Say threat to come to Orefield Middle School on Thursday, September 8 to shoot people, according to a news release from the South Whitehall Township Police Department.

The Parkland School Administration decided to close school on Thursday out of an abundance of caution and to hold a virtual learning day on Friday, September 9, township police said.

Even though the threat was directed at Orefield Middle School, Parkland ended up closing all of its schools because the district's bus depot is at Orefield, and drivers were told not to come in for their safety.

Due to the passage of time and lack of additional threats, school was reopened on Monday.

The South Whitehall Township Police Department said it provided several additional police officers at all the district schools within the township to help ensure the safety of students and staff. The Upper Macungie Township Police Department and Pennsylvania State Police also provided additional officers and troopers at the district schools in Upper Macungie and North Whitehall townships.

Township police said the investigation into who made the threat is still ongoing, and additional police resources will be made available to help safeguard schools.

"The law enforcement response and coordination with the Pennsylvania State Police, Upper Macungie Township Police, and Federal Bureau of Investigation in collaboration with the Parkland School District Administration has been tremendous. It is the joint goal of the Parkland School District and Law Enforcement partners to provide a safe and healthy environment for students and staff within all District schools," township police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the South Whitehall Township Police Department at 610-398-0337 or email pdinfo@swtpd.org. Students are encouraged to utilize the Safe2Say application to provide information that may aid in the investigation.