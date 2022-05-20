BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Rain gutter pipes ripped out, copper panels stripped from the roof... it was the scene at St. Josaphat's Ukrainian Catholic Church in Bethlehem on Friday.
"The damage was horrendous," said Matthew Kenenitz, a long-time parishioner at St. Josaphat's. "It's a deliberate act of vandalism."
The act of vandalism is the second one in six weeks.
Last time, light fixtures were ripped from the building and a 'Pray for Ukraine' sign was stolen.
"It hurts us all. We pray for all those suffering, but it still hurts deep inside," said Father Paul Makar, Administrator of St. Josaphat's.
This church, like many Ukrainian churches, have been putting all their efforts into helping their loved ones during the war with Russia.
They say to see property damages and things stolen right off St. Josaphat's property is upsetting.
"At a time when we're worried for our parishioners who have friends and family in Ukraine and are suffering during this war of aggression, it hurts even more," said Father Paul.
"The fact that someone could be so heartless, to do something like this, its unbelievable and unconscionable," said Kenenitz.
If you see anything that resembles the photos we shared here on 69 News, please call the Bethlehem Police immediately.