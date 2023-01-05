PALMER TWP., Pa. - Police in Northampton County have arrested a man they say fired multiple gunshots into a home while 11 people, including a 4-year-old child, were inside.

Jonathan Cornelius, 37, of Nazareth, is charged with aggravated assault, discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure, recklessly endangering another person, and related charges, according to a news release from the Northampton County District Attorney's Office.

Police responded to a call of shots fired in the 2500 block of Eldridge Avenue in Palmer Township around 1:30 p.m. Dec. 31, the DA's office said.

Upon arrival, police spoke with the owner of the residence who said he was home when he heard what he thought to be gunshots outside his residence. He further told police he found several holes in the walls and ceiling inside his residence, according to the DA's office.

In addition, he found what appeared to be two bullet holes on the outside of his house on the side that faces Old Nazareth Road. An entrance bullet hole was located on the wall of the first-floor laundry room, and a bullet was found on the floor next to a laundry basket, according to the news release. Police collected the bullet as evidence.

During a review of exterior surveillance video from a nearby residence, four gunshots were clearly heard and seconds later police observed a maroon Subaru station wagon coming from the area of the victims’ residence, traveling south on Old Nazareth Road at a high speed at 1:22 p.m., the DA's office said.

Through investigation, police learned 11 people were in the house at the time of the shooting, one of them a 4-year-old child.

When speaking with the homeowners, a husband and wife, police learned the wife had a brother and the two grew up in the Palmer Township residence, the DA's office said. Police further learned the brother had a former childhood friend, Cornelius, who the wife thought may have been involved.

Police then spoke with the brother, who told police Cornelius’ demeanor became concerning about a year and a half ago via phone call and text communications between the two. When he and Cornelius were younger, he kicked Cornelius out of their band but the two maintained a cordial relationship, police said.

Further investigation revealed the maroon Subaru was registered to Cornelius's father, in the 100 block of S. Convent Avenue in Nazareth, the DA's office said. Police obtained and executed search warrants for both the vehicle and the residence, and seized five spent 9mm shell casings from the rear seat and cargo area of the Subaru, in addition to a 9mm handgun belonging to Cornelius from the basement of the residence, according to the DA's office.