NAZARETH, Pa. - A man who allegedly pulled a gun at a community park in Nazareth last weekend has been arrested.

27-year-old Robert "Rob" Rivers, 27, of Easton is accused of flashing the gun during a dispute around 6 p.m. Saturday, April 8, on the basketball court at Kokolus Park in Nazareth.

He pulled the gun to intimidate the victim and others in the park at the time, police said.

He is charged with simple assault, evading arrest, harassment and disorderly conduct.

Rivers was sent to Northampton County jail after being unable to post $75,000 bail.