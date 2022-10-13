ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Police have arrested a man accused in a deadly shooting in Allentown.

Raymond Bryan Gourgue, 35, is charged with homicide and person not to possess, use, manufacture, control or sell firearms, according to a news release from the Lehigh County District Attorney's Office.

Gourgue was taken into custody Thursday morning and is in Lehigh County Jail.

He was charged with the May 14, 2021 homicide of 43-year-old Jose Bermudez of Allentown. Around 10:30 p.m. on that date, Bermudez was found shot multiple times in the 100 block of North Hall Street, the DA's office said.

The cause of death was gunshot wounds and the death was ruled a homicide by the Lehigh County Coroner.