WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A man has been arrested for a shooting at a Walmart in Whitehall Township Friday night that left one woman dead, police say.
District Attorney Jim Martin and Whitehall Township Police Chief Michael Marks announced Sunday that Edward Joel Rosario-Jimenez, 23, of Whitehall, is charged with Criminal Homicide, Attempted Criminal Homicide and Aggravated Assault; all felonies of the first degree; and Firearm Not to Be Carried Without A License, a felony of the third degree, officials say.
At approximately 6:55 p.m. Friday, Whitehall Township police were called for a report of shots fired in the Walmart parking lot in the 2600 block of MacArthur Road.
Upon arrival, Police found two victims near a parked vehicle with the engine still running in the parking lot.
Both victims were suffering gunshot wounds, one later died from those injuries and a second is receiving medical treatment. The Lehigh County Coroner’s Office ruled the death of that victim, whose identity has only been released as Jane Doe, a homicide.
According to officials, investigators were able to obtain and review video surveillance footage from the Walmart store that showed the victim’s vehicle arriving and parking in an area of the merchandise pick up lot.
Within a few minutes, a black Toyota sports utility vehicle entered and parked directly in front of the victim’s vehicle, officials say.
Several victims were interviewed by police. Their identities will not be released.
According to officials, one witness told police she had gone to the Walmart parking lot to pick up her child who is also the child of one of the shooting victims.
The witness told police she arrived in the Toyota with Rosario-Jimenez and two other people and that Rosario-Jimenez got into an argument with one of the victims. The witness told police she heard gunshots and left in the Toyota, but Rosario-Jimenez remained in the parking lot.
Another witness told police they saw Rosario-Jimenez fire several gunshots at the victims, according to police.
Police say a handgun was found hidden in a snowbank adjacent to where the shooting occurred.
Officials remind, as in every criminal case, the fact that an arrest has occurred or a complaint has been filed is merely an accusation; and the defendant, Edward Joel Rosario-Jimenez, is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
Edward J. Rosario-Jimenez was also arrested in a prior shooting incident, on Sept. 14, 2019, for single misdemeanor counts of simple assault, reckless endangerment and terroristic threats.