Broken glass, break-in, robbery, burglary, smash, theft, window, crime

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police say they believe the man they arrested for smashing car windows is also responsible for breaking windows at multiple businesses. 

Police arrested 31-year old Myles Jordan Menza on Saturday for smashing eight vehicle windows at The Fox Gentlemen's Club on East Main Street in Bath. 

Further investigation found that windows were smashed at Ahart's Market, Town and Country Restaurant and Bath Drug Pharmacy. Menza is the current suspect in these incidents.

Police are still investigating.  

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.