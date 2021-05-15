BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police say they believe the man they arrested for smashing car windows is also responsible for breaking windows at multiple businesses.
Police arrested 31-year old Myles Jordan Menza on Saturday for smashing eight vehicle windows at The Fox Gentlemen's Club on East Main Street in Bath.
Further investigation found that windows were smashed at Ahart's Market, Town and Country Restaurant and Bath Drug Pharmacy. Menza is the current suspect in these incidents.
Police are still investigating.