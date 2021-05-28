HANOVER TWP., Pa. | Authorities in Northampton County have arrested the man accused of following his ex-girlfriend and allegedly firing at least three shots at her car earlier this week.
The Colonial Regional Police Department charged Smoove F. Perez, of Paradise Township in Monroe County, with assault, reckless endangerment and stalking in connection with the May 23 incident in Hanover Township. District Judge Vivian Zumas arraigned the 34-year-old Thursday, setting bail at $50,000.
Authorities allege that Perez followed his ex-girlfriend throughout the day as she traveled to several places for work, according to the criminal complaint filed against him. Their relationship ended in November, but Perez has allegedly continued contacting and following her in hopes of rekindling the relationship.
About 10 p.m. May 23, the victim and her boyfriend pulled into a hotel parking lot at 3375 High Point Boulevard in Hanover Township, when they spotted Perez’s vehicle also enter the parking lot. The victim told police they immediately left the parking lot and Perez followed, according to court records.
At the intersection of Stoke Park and Schoenersville roads, Perez hopped out of his car and began yelling and banging on the window of his ex’s vehicle. She pulled into a Schoenersville Road Sheetz, where Perez again tried to speak with her. The victim and her boyfriend left the convenience store headed east on Schoenersville Road with Perez in tow.
As they cars passed the area of the Oasis Restaurant, police allege Perez fired a shot at the victim’s car. As he continued to follow her on Airport Road, he fired a second shot, and Perez fired a third shot as they turned on to Union Boulevard. One of the shots ruptured the car’s gas tank.
The victim told police that she would later discover the damage.
Authorities charged Perez with two felony counts each of aggravated assault and discharging a firearm into an occupied structure. He also faces two counts of reckless endangerment and single counts of stalking and criminal mischief, all misdemeanors. Perez failed to post bail and was sent to Northampton County Jail to await a preliminary hearing tentatively scheduled for June 2.