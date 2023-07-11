FORKS TWP., Pa. - A woman who victims say assaulted and robbed two people in Forks Township, Northampton County has been arrested.

Taylor Marie Llorens was arrested Monday. She was arraigned, and bail was set at $10,000 unsecured, according to a news release from the Forks Township Police Department.

She allegedly assaulted and took the cell phones of two residents in the first block of Saratoga Court in Forks Township around 1:40 p.m. July 1, police said. Police had issued an arrest warrant for Llorens.

According to Forks police, Llorens is charged with two counts of harassment, as well as one count each of robbery, assault, and unauthorized use of an automobile.