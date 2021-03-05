HANOVER TWP., Pa. | Authorities said an assault victim was arrested later the same day for causing a ruckus at a Lehigh County hotel.
Amber M. King, no confirmable address, faces assault and disorderly conduct charges following her arrest last weekend at the Knights Inn in Hanover Township.
Pennsylvania State Police were dispatched to the hotel at 1880 Steelstone Road about midnight on Sunday for a report of a woman in the lobby “acting crazy, screaming, causing fights and knocking on numerous room doors,” according to the criminal complaint. Staff said the woman, clad in a hospital gown and covered in blood, said she claimed to have a room at the hotel.
When troopers arrived, they allegedly found King running up and down the hallways, screaming and yelling. Other troopers arrived to help find King, who was eventually spotted in a rear parking lot.
As troopers tried to detain her, King allegedly fell down and tried to prevent a trooper from detaining her, according to court records. As King flailed about and screamed profanities, she allegedly twice kicked a trooper in the knee.
Authorities said they learned that King had been the victim of a domestic assault earlier in the day and received several injuries to her head and face. Court records do not indicate who assaulted her. Police said she smelled strongly of alcohol, and King allegedly admitted several times to having been drinking Hennesy and being drunk.
King now faces a felony count of aggravated assault, misdemeanor counts of resisting arrest and disorderly conduct and a summary count of public drunkenness. District Judge Donna Butler arraigned the 22-year-old hours after her arrest, setting bail at $15,000. King failed to post bail and was sent to Lehigh County Jail to await a preliminary hearing scheduled for April 20.