BETHLEHEM, Pa. | A Bethlehem man facing arson charges told authorities that his obsessive-compulsive disorder led to the blaze that temporarily trapped a family in a third-floor apartment Saturday afternoon.
Bethlehem police charged Joseph Matacavage with arson, reckless endangerment and related offenses in connection with the fire in an apartment building in the 100 block of East Third Street. District Judge Roy Manwaring arraigned the 53-year-old Sunday, setting bail at $100,000.
A police officer on patrol at the intersection of East Third and Webster streets about 3:30 p.m. Saturday smelled smoke and was directed by residents in the area to 125 E. Third St., according to the criminal complaint. He arrived to find heavy smoke pouring out of a second-story window, according to court records.
The officer happened upon a man later identified as Matacavage standing by the building’s main entrance. When asked what started the fire, Matacavage allegedly responded, “Me,” police said.
Police were alerted that people were possibly trapped in a third-floor apartment. The officer that responded to the fire found a flight of stairs at the back of the building and helped a woman and her three children – ages 7, 6 and 3 – from the building. The officer described finding heaving smoke and some flames.
Authorities said Matacavage’s second-floor apartment was littered with plastic bottles and containers. They also reported finding charred papers, door frames and walls and a drop ceiling that was completely burned away.
Fire officials said the fire began in Matacavage’s living room before spreading to the bathroom. From there, the fire burned out of control, spreading through the rest of the apartment and burning through to the third floor and into a common stairwell.
During an interview at the hospital, Matacavage allegedly told investigators that he suffers from OCD and constantly needs to “clean” things before and after touching them. He usually cleans things with a napkin but sometimes uses a cigarette lighter, a habit he developed more than 10 years ago.
On the day of the fire, he allegedly told police that he was “cleaning” a six-pack of water, when the plastic packaging began to melt and drop to the floor. The burning plastic reportedly ignited papers and other plastic bottles.
As the fire grew, Matacavage told police that he tried to stamp it out with his bare feet and carry some of the burning debris to the toilet and bathtub, but that only caused other debris in the apartment to catch on fire. Matacavage told police he tried to extinguish the growing fire for about 10 minutes before calling for help.
He reportedly called 911 and yelled “fire” in the hallway at least three times. Matacavage allegedly admitted he started a smaller fire in 2016 that he managed to extinguish. He told police that he knew it was dangerous to “clean” things with a lighter but said he just couldn’t help himself.
Matacavage now faces two counts of arson and single counts of reckless burning, causing a catastrophe and criminal mischief, all felonies. He also faces a single misdemeanor count of reckless endangerment.
During the arraignment, the judge ordered a mental health evaluation as a condition of bail. Matacavage failed to post bail and was sent to Northampton County Prison to await a preliminary hearing tentatively scheduled for Oct. 16.