BETHLEHEM, Pa. -- State police in Bethlehem are asking for the public's help in locating a teen girl who was reported missing.

Police said in a release Alicia Dynasty Avila,14, of Hanover Township ran away from her residence on Thursday, March 3.

She is described as five feet and weighing 130 pounds, according to the release. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, black shirt, pajama pants and possibly open toe slip on shoes, along with a pink backpack.

Anyone with information regarding her  whereabouts or may have seen the teen is asked to contact Trooper Justin Yozsa at (484) 838 – 6663 or email at jyozsa@pa.gov.

