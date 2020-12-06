LEHIGH COUNTY, Pa. -- The Salisbury Township Police Department is requesting assistance in locating a missing female who was last seen on Thursday, Dec. 3.
The missing woman is identified as Eleanor Camacho, 58, of the 1100 block of South Cedar Crest Blvd.
Police say Camacho was last seen leaving the parking lot of her apartment at around 5:00 p.m.
Camacho allegedly departed to pick up a fare dispatched by Uber or Lyft and left in a 2015 silver Buick SUV bearing a PA license of KXV-7108.
Authorities describe Camacho as being 5'4'' and weighing 185 pounds. She has brown, wavy, medium length hair and has hazel eyes.
Police are reaching out to anyone who has information on the missing woman or vehicle, and requests that they contact the department at 610-797-1447 or Lehigh County Radio at 610-437-5252.