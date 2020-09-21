WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Police are asking the public for help as it continues to investigate a shots fired incident in the Lehigh Valley Mall over the weekend.
Whitehall Township police are asking for members of the public who may have video from approximately 4:30 p.m. until 5:15 p.m. Saturday, or who may have witnessed the shooting happen, but were not interviewed by police already, to contact Whitehall Police Detective Matthew Reszek at 610 437-3042 ext. 216.
Whitehall Police patrol units were sent to the inside of the Lehigh Valley Mall for a report of an active shooter Saturday shortly before 5 p.m. Saturday, township police said in a news release. Officers from multiple agencies responded to the scene. The officers and troopers went into the mall, in order to find a suspect or suspects, while also evacuating shoppers and employees, police said. No suspects were found after officers did an extensive search of the mall property.
Crime scene officers saw three spent 9mm shell casings on the ground in the shopping corridor outside of the Modell’s store.
Police have interviewed multiple witnesses, but no clear description of the suspect or suspects has been provided to this point, township police said. Criminal investigators continue to try and secure surveillance video from individual stores, as well as the Lehigh Valley Mall.