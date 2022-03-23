BETHLEHEM, Pa. | The Lehigh University Police Department is investigating a theft incident that occurred on Monday.
A male suspect stole packages from residential porches on Duh Drive on the campus of Lehigh University, officials say. The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic male, approximately 30-40 years of age, wearing a baseball cap, dark shirt with a shell logo on the back, gray sweatpants.
The suspect appeared to be following UPS and USPS delivery trucks in the pictured vehicle and stole packages after they were left by the delivery driver.
The vehicle is believed to be a 1997 to 2000 silver BMW 328i, which appeared to have a second suspect inside the vehicle, police say.
Anyone with information on this incident or if you can identify the suspect are asked to anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online.
All callers to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers remain anonymous.