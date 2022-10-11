EASTON, Pa. - Police say a baby in Easton suffered a fractured skull during an argument between her parents.

It happened Sunday evening.

According to court documents, the baby's father told the police that his girlfriend, 27-year-old Tiffani Hare, who's the mother, threw a pot lid at him during an argument.

The father said he moved out of the way, and the lid hit the baby.

Police say she suffered a deep cut on her head as well as a skull fracture and a brain injury.

Hare was arrested on assault and child endangerment charges.