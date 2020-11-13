BETHLEHEM, Pa. | Authorities allege a Bethlehem woman hurled a racial epithet at a man before damaging two cars and trying to stab the victim.
And a witness reportedly caught the entire incident on video.
Bethlehem police charged Michelle Flaska with racial intimidation and attempted assault in connection with the incident that unfolded late Tuesday night in the first block of Union Boulevard.
Bethlehem police were dispatched shortly before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday to investigate a report of a disturbance. Officers arrived to find Flaska in the middle of the street walking away from the victim, according to the criminal complaint. As an officer stepped out of his car, Flaska allegedly threw two folding knives to the ground.
When asked why she had the knives, Flaska allegedly responded, “‘Cause I was gonna (expletive) stab him,” referring to the victim using a racial epithet.
The victim, a 30-year-old Quakertown resident, told police that Flaska had been arguing with him and calling him racial slurs before pulling out a knife and advancing on him, according to records. He told police that she tried to cut him, prompting him to punch his would-be attacker in the face in self-defense.
A witness told police that she’d been in the area picking up her children, when she saw the incident unfold and began recording with her cell phone. Police said the video shows Flaska arguing with the victim and repeatedly saying, “I will cut you the (expletive) up (expletive).”
Flaska pulls a pocketknife and stabs the trunk of a car before walking across the street and thrusting the knife at the victim, who punched her in self-defense, according to police. Officers said a witness reported that Flaska scratched the hood of another car with the knife.
Court records do not indicate what may have prompted the alleged attack.
Police charged the 34-year-old with single felony counts of ethnic intimidation and attempted aggravated assault. She also faces two misdemeanor counts of attempted simple assault and single misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct and terroristic threats along with summary counts of criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.
District Judge Jacqueline Taschner arraigned Flaska, of the first block of East Union Boulevard, Wednesday morning, setting bail at $50,000 with a 10 percent cash option. She failed to post bail and was sent to Northampton County Prison to await a preliminary hearing tentatively scheduled for Nov. 25.