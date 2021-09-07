ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Multiple police cars could be seen at the scene of an incident in Allentown Tuesday afternoon.
Police have set up crime scene tape in the area of Sixth and Allen streets. Officers laid down evidence markers at the scene.
Police have blocked off surrounding streets.
A WFMZ photojournalist at the scene said what appeared to be bullet holes and casings could be seen near a convenience store in the area.
No word yet on exactly what happened. WFMZ has reached out to the Allentown Police Department for more information on the incident.