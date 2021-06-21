EMMAUS, Pa. - Authorities are investigating a reported explosion in Lehigh County.

It was reported late Sunday night in the 200 block of Green Street in Emmaus.

Police and the Allentown bomb squad responded to the scene. They surrounded a pickup truck that had heavy damage and its windows blown out.

They were at the scene for about three hours before they had the truck towed away.

Some residents said on social media that neighbors in the area were evacuated for part of the night, and that they felt an explosion rock their homes.

Investigators have not released any details about the incident just yet.

