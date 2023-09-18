N. CATASAUQUA, Pa. – Pennsylvania State Police are releasing more information about a double homicide in North Catasauqua.

Details are also being released about a local police report filed days before the victims were found dead in the home.

Details about the search warrant reveal police were called just after 7:30 a.m. on Thursday to make contact with residents of a home in the 1100 block of Railroad Street.

Police were unable to make contact with the residents of the home. Neighbors and friends say the victims are mom and daughter.

Police say officers were called back to the home after two individuals were found dead after 11:30 a.m.

The deceased are a 39-year-old female and a 16-year-old female.

The search warrant describes the scene, saying one of the females was found at the top of the staircase with lacerations on her chest and face. Officials say a large amount of blood was found on the victim and on the walls.

Police say the second female victim was found in an upstairs bedroom. The victim was found lying facedown and deceased.

Associates of the victims told police they arrived at the home to find the victims dead.

One of the witnesses tells police multiple cellular devices were observed on the kitchen counter of the home.

The cause of the death for both victims is being ruled as sharp force injury. Both are being ruled as homicides.

The search warrant continues to say a review of local police records revealed an incident involving one of the victims on Sept. 8.

The police report says the 16-year-old was physically abused and threated with a knife.

69 News has learned the names of the victims but we aren’t releasing them until authorities provide more information.