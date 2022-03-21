ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Police have charged two men after an armed robbery in Allentown Monday.
Around 1:40 a.m., patrol officers responded to the area of 2nd and Gordon Streets for a report of an armed robbery to two pedestrians, according to a news release from the Allentown Police Department.
A short time later patrol officers found two people matching the description of those who were responsible for the robbery, according to city police.
Timothy Gordillo, 20, is charged with robbery which inflicts or threatens bodily injury; firearms not to be carried without a license; resisting arrest or other law enforcement; possessing instruments of a crime; terroristic threats with intent to terrorize; simple assault, and theft by unlawful taking or disposition.
Samuel Gordillo, 22, is charged with terroristic threats and disorderly conduct.