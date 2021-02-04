BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Another man is being charged in the brutal death of a Bethlehem teenager in 2018.
Alkiohn Dunkins is charged with homicide, conspiracy, arson, aggravated arson, kidnapping, and possession of instruments of crime in the April 2018 death of 18-year-old Tyrell Michael Holmes outside the Parkhurst Apartments. Holmes' burning body was found in the early morning hours of April 24, 2018, next to a dumpster.
Miles Harper and Yzire Jenkins-Rowe have previously been charged with homicide in the killing. They are awaiting trial on those charges.
Bethlehem police were initially dispatched to the Parkhurst Apartment complex at Nicholas and Barbara streets about 2:45 a.m. the morning Holmes' body was discovered for a report of a fire near a garbage dumpster.
Initial 911 calls indicated that it appeared a mannequin was on fire. The first officer to arrive put out the fire with an extinguisher. The Northampton County coroner pronounced Holmes dead at the scene and later ruled that he died from smoke inhalation, burns and stab wounds.
One witness said Dunkins was upset over a botched robbery by Holmes that resulted in threats to Dunkins, according to Northampton County District Attorney Terry Houck. Other sources told police Holmes botched a robbery and stole from the group, Houck said.
The witness said the group determined to retaliate against Holmes on the night of April 23, 2018 for the alleged offenses, Houck said. The witness said Dunkins decided one of them should douse Holmes in gasoline and set him on fire, after he was stabbed, Houck said.
Prosecutors will seek the death penalty in the case.
Dunkins is in Lehigh County Jail facing corrupt organization charges.