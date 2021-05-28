U. SAUCON TWP., Pa. | A Montgomery County man is facing allegations he raped an unconscious woman nearly two years ago at a party in Lehigh County.
The Upper Saucon Township Police Department on Thursday charged Joel J.A. Glover-Nation with single felony counts of rape of an unconscious victim and sexual assault in connection with the alleged 2019 attack at a township home. District Judge Jacob Hammond arraigned the 23-year-old following his arrest, setting bail at $50,000.
In June 2019 as police followed up on a separate investigation, the victim alleged that she’d been raped by Glover-Nation, according to the criminal complaint filed against him.
The victim said she’d been at a party on May 30 and became drunk. She told police that she woke up undressed in a bedroom as Glover-Nation was allegedly having sex with her. The victim reported being conscious for only a short time and told investigators that she hadn’t agreed to have sex with him. It’s not clear from court records whether the victim lived in the house where the party had occurred.
During an interview with police outside his home, Glover-Nation denied having sex with the victim. He told police that he didn’t have sex with anyone on the bed and that “there would be no reason to find his DNA anywhere in the bedroom,” according to court records.
Authorities said he consented to a DNA swab, which matched a DNA sample taken from the bedding.
Glover-Nation, of Pottstown, failed to post bail following his arraignment and was sent to Lehigh County Jail to await a preliminary hearing tentatively scheduled for June 16.