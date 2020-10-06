ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Black lives and blue lives. They're two sides that seem at odds right now, but at a town hall meeting Tuesday night local leaders hoped to start bridging the gap.
"When I hear black and blue I hear bruised, but what I remember is what I tell my kids when they fall down and they get hurt. I tell them it's going to hurt, but we can heal," said Allentown Police Chief Glenn Granitz.
Four police chiefs sat on the panel, and they knew it was not going to be an easy conversation.
"I said listen, you are all white men in this country, you have to own the fact that some of the problems are systematic. But, you have an opportunity to step up and move forward, some of the policies that you know are not right, that you know do not fit," said William Allen High School Principal Shannon Mayfield.
Officers said they get it, and they are willing to make changes. They wanted to make it clear that not all police are bad.
"We're human beings, when we see someone portraying our uniform, our badge, our profession and they do something wrong to hurt our community it hurts us," said South Whitehall Township Police Chief Glen Dorney.
Police chiefs on the panel said they know they need to be more transparent and that they want to get out into the community more and hold more outreach events. This conversation is far from over. There are more town halls like this one planned.
"We all have the same goal, we all have the same motivation to make sure that our community heals and our community means everybody," Dorney said.