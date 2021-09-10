S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - The Parkland School District superintendent says local police have closed an investigation after the report of a possible threat made to the district earlier this week caused concern and an increased police presence at district schools.
Superintendent Mark Madson said in a letter to the community that the original threatening social media post that had prompted the concerns was made in North Carolina and directed at a school named Parkland High School in North Carolina, not Parkland High School in South Whitehall Township.
Monday night’s alert of a threat to Parkland was first reported to the district via the Safe2Say Something anonymous tip reporting system, Madson said.
"Unfortunately, the original Facebook post was located during a random search for PARKLAND and spread throughout this area, rightfully causing alarm within the district. Investigators are confident that this initial post was not an intended threat toward our Parkland Students, and it was, and is safe to send your children to school," South Whitehall Township police said in a news release.
"While the incident caused much consternation, it is through the vigilance of our entire community that we can all work together to maintain a safe and secure environment," Madson said in the email to the community.
"Please know that any rumors, threats, or reports that circulate throughout our student body are addressed as soon as we find out about them, and would never be ignored. When something is reported, our school principal team acts on it immediately. We take all information very seriously and we would never open schools for instruction without the police assurance that it is safe to do so."
Madson said it took collaboration between Parkland School Administrators and the South Whitehall Township Police, Upper Macungie Police, Pennsylvania State Police, Lehigh County District Attorney’s Office, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation to close the case.
Investigators spent a lot of time interviewing people and tracking posts and IP addresses this week, the district said.
"I cannot speak highly enough about the cooperation between all of these entities. I am extremely grateful for their work and assistance. I also would like to commend the community at large who has been utilizing the Safe2Say Something anonymous tip reporting system in a positive way to share concerns and the level of vigilance has been most appreciated. You all play a role in keeping our schools safe."