ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Authorities in Lehigh County are asking for the public's help to finally locate a homicide suspect who has been on the run for three years.
Allentown police are looking for Michael Murdaugh. They say he shot and killed Johnathan Williams in the 600 block of Liberty Street back on Jan. 4, 2019.
Murdaugh is also wanted by New York State Police for a felony gang assault and by Newark, New Jersey police for his alleged involvement in a shooting in March 2019.
If you know where he might be, call police immediately.