ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Friends of 58-year-old Eleanor Camacho say they are devastated by news the Salisbury Township woman was found dead in her car Sunday.
Camacho was a rideshare driver and police say she was last seen Thursday leaving home to pick up a passenger. After a community wide search, her car was found at Lumber and Turner Streets in Allentown.
Investigators aren't releasing much information, but say toxicology reports could shed some light on a cause of death.
Joanne Kramlik has known Camacho for 20 years. She says she is very saddened to hear of her death.
Kramlik says in addition to being a good friend, Camacho was a hard worker, who often had two jobs to support her family.
Kramlik says she is watching news of the investigation very closely.
"I hope they can give some closure to the family as well, my heart goes out to the children. Her four children," Kramlik said.
The Lehigh County district attorney's office issued a news release in the case, saying preliminary findings have uncovered "no obvious nor apparent cause of death" for Camacho. Toxicology test results are pending.