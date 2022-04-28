police incident Upper Macungie Township
Rich Rolen | for 69 News

U. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - A police incident is drawing dozens of law enforcement officers in Upper Macungie Township, Lehigh County.

Police, firefighters, EMS and county emergency responders, as well as an armored vehicle, staged behind the Holiday Inn Express on Tilghman Street shortly before noon Thursday.

It's not yet clear why they are there, and the incident remains very active.

A photojournalist for 69 News is on scene. Refresh this page for the latest on this developing story.

