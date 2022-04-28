...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS
* AFFECTED AREA...Sussex, Warren, Morris, Hunterdon, Somerset,
Middlesex, Western Monmouth, Eastern Monmouth, Mercer, Salem,
Gloucester, Camden, Northwestern Burlington, Ocean,
Cumberland, Atlantic, Cape May, Atlantic Coastal Cape May,
Coastal Atlantic, Coastal Ocean, Southeastern Burlington,
Carbon, Monroe, Berks, Lehigh, Northampton, Delaware,
Philadelphia, Western Chester, Eastern Chester, Western
Montgomery, Eastern Montgomery, Upper Bucks and Lower Bucks.
* TIMING...Daytime today (for the Red Flag Warning) and daytime
Friday (for the Fire Weather Watch).
* WINDS...Northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 17 percent.
* TEMPERATURES...In the upper 40s.
* IMPACTS...Critical fire weather conditions expected. Increased
risk for rapid wildfire growth and spread. Prescribed burns
may get out of control.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly due to a combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and dry fuels. Any fires
that develop may quickly get out of control and become difficult
to contain.
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur due to a combination of strong winds, low
relative humidities, and dry fuels. Listen for later forecasts
and possible Red Flag Warnings.
For more information about wildfire danger, burn restrictions,
and wildfire prevention and education, please visit your state
forestry or environmental protection website.
&&