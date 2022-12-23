LEHIGH TOWNHSIP, Pa. - Authorities have to solve how a man died in a crash that ended with a car in a house and closed Route 145 for hours.

Around 9:15 p.m. Thursday, police from the Lehigh Township Police Department responded to a two-vehicle crash on Route 145 just north of E. Valley Drive

When they arrived one vehicle had hit a house in the 1100 block of Riverview Drive.

Preliminary investigation indicates a silver-colored Saturn was traveling northbound and collided with a white Chevrolet Traverse that was traveling southbound.

After the collision, the Saturn continued across the southbound lane and struck the house.

Police say an adult and child were in the Traverse.

Both were wearing seatbelts and did not require medical treatment.

The driver of the Saturn, a 63-year-old man from Carbon County and the only occupant, was dead when they arrived.

Police say he did not appear to be wearing a seatbelt.

The Saturn sustained heavy damage from the collision and the front airbags were deployed, according to police.

The coroner has not said released the man’s name or said how he died.