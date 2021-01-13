ALLENTOWN, Pa. | Authorities allege an Allentown man was one of about six people to surround and assault a motorist Tuesday evening before leading officers on a chase through traffic.
Allentown police charged Linc D. Fowler Jr., of North Jefferson Street, with assault and rioting in connection with the alleged group assault in the 1000 block of West Hamilton Street. District Judge Michael D’Amore arraigned the 25-year-old early Wednesday morning, setting bail at $25,000.
About 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, an officer on patrol in the area of 11th and West Hamilton streets reported spotting a group of 15 to 20 men on bicycles surrounding an SUV in the 1000 block of West Hamilton Street.
As the officer got closer, he saw some of the men off their bicycles at the rear passenger side of the vehicle, according to the criminal complaint. When the men spotted police, they reportedly hopped on their bikes and rode away.
A woman waived down the officer to report that several of the men in the group had just assaulted her husband. She pointed out some of the men, including one of the alleged attackers later identified as Fowler, according to court records.
The officer tried to stop Fowler, who allegedly fled the area on his bicycle and then on foot. Authorities allege Fowler proceeded to lead officers on a chase through traffic, risking his safety and that of the officers and the public.
Fowler allegedly struggled with officers once in custody.
Authorities allege that the group of men surrounded the victim’s vehicle, kicking it and shouting obscenities at the victim and his wife. When the man stepped out of the vehicle to assess any damage, the group surrounded the victim and shouted, “Get him.” Police allege Fowler was one of five or six men who assaulted the victim in the street.
The victim was injured, but court records do not specify the extent of those injuries. It’s not clear whether authorities have charged or identified anyone else involved in the attack.
Police charged Fowler with a felony count of riot, misdemeanor counts of simple assault, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest and summary counts of harassment and disorderly conduct. He failed to post bail and was sent to Lehigh County Jail to await a preliminary hearing tentatively scheduled for Feb. 25.