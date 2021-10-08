ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Authorities are investigating a deadly incident on Allentown's east side.
A reported shooting drew police, as well as the Lehigh County district attorney's and coroner's offices, to the 300 block of North Oswego Street on Friday.
Allentown police marked off a large area with crime scene tape outside of a section of homes, stretching across the street and into a grassy area. The scene is near the former Allentown State Hospital.
Three neighbors told WFMZ's Bo Koltnow they heard a gunshot around 9:45 a.m.
They said the know the victim, and described hearing an argument between her and a man referred to as her on-again/off-again boyfriend. Then the neighbors heard a single gunshot and saw the man drive off in a car, they said.
The neighbors said the woman has lived there for 14 years.
Authorities have not yet commented on what happened, but investigators have been on scene for several hours.
Animal control officers have also been at the home, taking several animals from the residence.