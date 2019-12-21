PALMER TWP., Pa. -- A collective sigh of relief is being breathed in Palmer Township, Northampton County after a standoff with a man holed up in a home with a baby ended peacefully.
It started around 7 p.m. Friday after police said there was an argument between a man and a woman.
Police responded to 46 Country Side Court when the woman said her husband, Michael Powell, was inside with their 9-month-old son, refusing to come out.
Police said Powell was possibly intoxicated and had access to guns.
Police and emergency response teams in full tactical gear stationed themselves outside the home, negotiating with Powell until he surrendered at 1:30 a.m.
The baby was unhurt and returned to the mother.
Powell was taken to Northampton County Prison after being charged with two felonies, endangering the welfare of a child and flight to avoid apprehension.
When asked about the specifics on how police resolve standoffs or hostage situations, Detective Jim Alercia says, "every negotiation is different."
Friday night's negotiations with Powell went through several phases, starting with the help of Powell's wife.
"With any kind of stand-off, in the early stages is the most difficult part," said Alercia.
But police said the help of Powell's wife didn't work for long, especially since police say a dispute between the couple is what started the whole thing.
"Sometimes that could backfire on you because if your subject is angry at the other person who is with the officers, that can make them more angry," said Alercia.
Then the situation is handled solely by law enforcement.
"We try to bring them back down usually they're on an escalated level," said Alercia.
"Our main goal is to then convince them that things are okay and it would be okay to come outside and talk to us more in depth, rather than on the phone," he added.
While negotiators work on reaching a peaceful resolution, surrounding officers secure a perimeter.
This standoff in particular was difficult "because we know there's a nine-month-old child in there we know there's weapons in the house," said Alercia.
Emergency call centers and social media also help officers get as much information out to area residents as possible.
"We work with our 911 center. They do a reverse 911 call which then notifies all of the residents in the area to stay in shelter," said Alercia.
Alercia said he commends the first responders who got to the scene, gathered all the necessary details of the incident and acted swiftly to protect everyone involved.
He said it's not an easy task but coordination is key and the reason why the standoff ended peacefully.