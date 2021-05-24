BETHLEHEM, Pa. | As Bethlehem police tried to take an assault suspect into custody, the 22-year-old allegedly screamed for officers to shoot him because he didn’t want to go back to jail.
Darnell L. Brown, of Bethlehem, now finds himself behind bars after allegedly punching his girlfriend and struggling with police last week in the 300 block of Hill Street. District Judge Jacqueline Taschner arraigned Brown Friday morning, setting bail at $50,000.
Bethlehem police were dispatched to a Hill Street apartment shortly before 7 p.m. Thursday to investigate a report of a domestic dispute. An arriving officer reported seeing Brown walking away from the building and telling police that the victim was upstairs, according to the criminal complaint.
Inside, the victim told police that she asked Brown earlier in the day to leave the apartment they shared because she was trying to break up with him. He was reportedly not on the lease but was still there when she returned about seven hours later, according to court records.
The victim alleges the ensuing argument turned physical when Brown smashed her phone on the ground and punched her in the side of the head. She alleges he’d been abusive in the past. An officer said he observed an injury to the woman’s face.
The officer found Brown outside and tried to take him into custody. That’s when the alleged struggle began.
Brown backed away from officers, pushed them off and began running east on Fortuna Street. An officer managed to take him down, roll him onto his stomach and try to handcuff Brown. An officer reportedly found a loaded magazine at which Brown began yelling that he had a gun and wanted police to shoot him because, “He was not going to go back to jail,” according to records.
Brown reportedly began rolling away from an officer and trying to reach the front of his waistband, where authorities allegedly found a loaded Taurus 9mm handgun hidden in the waistband of his boxer shorts.
Police said he continued screaming for officers to shoot him and continued to struggle as they put him in the back of a cruiser.
On-line court records show Brown pleaded guilty in Lehigh County in 2019 to carrying a firearm without a license and fleeing and eluding.
He now faces a felony count of carrying a firearm without a license and misdemeanor counts of escape, simple assault, disorderly conduct, reckless endangerment, resisting arrest, flight to avoid apprehension and illegal possession of a firearm. Brown failed to post bail and was sent to Northampton County Jail to await a preliminary hearing tentatively scheduled for June 4.
As a condition of bail, the judge ordered drug and alcohol and mental health evaluations and ordered that Brown not possess any firearms.