NAZARETH, Pa. | Authorities responding to a domestic disturbance in Nazareth allege they found a host of drugs and syringes within easy reach of four children in the house.
Nazareth police charged Adam L. Wilson with assault and child endangerment following his arrest Monday after seeing a recording of the incident made by one of the children and finding drugs in the basement of the house. District Judge Nancy Matos Gonzalez arraigned the 33-year-old, setting bail at $75,000.
Police were dispatched to the Mauch Chunk Street on Monday to investigate a domestic disturbance in progress. Officers arrived to hear a man and woman shouting inside the home, according to the criminal complaint against Wilson.
After police separated Wilson and his girlfriend, an officer noted the victim’s red eye, scratch on her nose and red marks on her neck. When asked what happened, the victim alleged Wilson poked her in the eye and scratched her.
One of the children showed police a recording on his cell phone that reportedly show Wilson putting the victim in a headlock. She can reportedly be heard saying that she can’t breathe. As she struggles, Wilson allegedly punches her in the eye.
But that was only the start of his legal problems.
As officers took Wilson into custody, they observed burns and “severe open sores” on both of his arms, prompting a call to paramedics for an evaluation. When officers searched for weapons, they allegedly found two syringes in Wilson’s pocket. He allegedly admitted that the sores were from shooting heroin.
The victim allowed police to search the home. In the basement, officers allege they found several syringes and empty baggies, three containers of a white powder, a baggie of psychedelic mushrooms, a baggie of heroin, three Oxycodone pills and a pair of meth pipes. Police said the four children in the house – ages 16 to 8 months – had easy access to the drugs and paraphernalia.
Police charged Wilson with four counts of child endangerment and one count of strangulation, all felonies. He also faces three counts of possession of a controlled substance and single counts of simple assault, harassment marijuana possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Wilson failed to post bail and was sent to Northampton County Prison to await a preliminary hearing. As a condition of bail, the judge ordered that he undergo a drug and alcohol evaluation, refrain from using drugs and alcohol and submit to weekly screens. He’s also forbidden from serving a caregiver for any minor.