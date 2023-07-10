FORKS TWP., Pa. - It's like something out of a movie: Imagine being the driver of a car that's on fire, and the brakes aren't working.

Forks Township Police say that's exactly what happened to a man earlier Monday, and the crash that followed stunned neighbors.

Neighbors near the intersection of Meco Road and Sullivan Trail say they're shocked the wreck that happened outside their home Monday morning didn't lead to something worse.

"We heard the explosions, and I was saying, 'I hope there's not, you know, guns in there,'" said Gloria Miller.

"She's like, 'Oh my God. There's a car fire out here,'" explained Karl Miller. "I jumped up and look. Holy smokes. Yeah, it was really flaming up."

From their window, the Millers say they saw Forks Township Police trying to put out the flames engulfing the minivan.

Bystanders apparently tried, too.

"There were several explosions coming from the car," explained Forks Township Fire Lt. Kevin Jiorle. "The tires did explode. When the airbag blew, the magnesium in it did explode."

Tire marks deep in the dirt reveal where the driver took his car off the road when fire officials say the vehicle's brakes stopped working.

The man drove the van into a tree and, fortunately, was not injured in the crash.

"He was very lucky," added Jiorle. "Most likely was wearing his seatbelt, which saved him."

Before the crash, Jiorle says people witnessed the driver traveling for about a mile on Sullivan Trail with his car on fire. Forks Township Police say that led to the brakes frying.

Instead of hitting another car or a house, authorities say the driver decided to turn onto the front lawn of a building.

They say he hit the tree in an effort to stop the van.

Before escaping, Jiorle says the man tried to grab some personal items from the vehicle, which he cautions people from doing in these kinds of situations or when their house or apartment is on fire.

"Do whatever you have to do to get out," he urged.

Right now, it's unclear how the flames sparked; Jiorle says the man's insurance company will be investigating that.

Though, police say foul play can be ruled out.

The Millers say they're thankful the driver is rattled but ok and that the tree stopped his car from going any further.

"Oh, my God. Yes. We thank God for that one," added Karl.