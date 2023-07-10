FORKS TWP., Pa. - Police in Forks Township, Northampton County say a man crashed his minivan into a tree on the front lawn of the Met-Ed building after a fire on the van's undercarriage disabled his brake lines.

The man was driving his minivan when several people noticed and told police that the van's undercarriage was on fire, according to township police.

The man tried to apply his brakes, but they didn't work because the brake lines had been disabled due to the fire, police said.

Police say when he was about to turn onto Meco Road (near Kesslerville Road), he realized his brakes didn't work. Police say he turned onto the front lawn of the Met-Ed building, and hit a tree to stop the van.

The driver managed to jump out, and he wasn't injured.

The van was engulfed in flames and destroyed, and the Forks Fire Department said it responded and extinguished the flames.

Police say the man was not charged because the engine compartment fire, and the loss of his brakes, were not his fault.