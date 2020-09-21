WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. | Authorities allege an Allentown man sped along the shoulder of Route 22 at about 95 mph Sunday as he fled a traffic stop and tried to elude state police.
Yadhiel J. Sanchez-Rodriguez, of North Fulton Street, now faces a host of charges after he was taken into custody near the Fullerton Avenue ramp and police allegedly found a stolen handgun in his car. District Judge Daniel Trexler arraigned the 19-year-old Sunday evening, setting bail at $50,000.
A Pennsylvania State Police trooper stopped at a red light on Catasauqua Road about 11:45 a.m. Sunday ran the registration on a car stopped in front of his, according to the criminal complaint. It’s not clear from court papers what, if anything, prompted the trooper to check the registration.
A records check revealed that the registration was suspended because the insurance was cancelled. That prompted the trooper to initiate a traffic stop on Airport Road in Hanover Township. But the driver, later identified as Sanchez-Rodriguez, allegedly ignored the trooper and drove onto westbound Route 22, according to court records.
The driver allegedly began passing traffic on Route 22 on the shoulder of the highway at more than 95 mph, according to state police.
Sanchez-Rodriguez tried unsuccessfully to exit Route 22 at Fullerton Avenue, and the trooper managed to stop his car, according to records. Police said the driver then abandoned his car, which rolled backwards off the ramp, across both lanes of the highway and hit the center barrier.
Sanchez-Rodriguez allegedly tried to outrun the trooper, who used his Taser to stop the driver and take him into custody.
Inside the car, authorities allegedly found a baggie of marijuana, rolling papers and a Diamondback DM .380 caliber handgun reported stolen out of Allentown. Authorities said the gun was loaded with two live hollow-point rounds.
During an interview with police, Sanchez-Rodriguez said he ran because he had the gun in his car, claiming a friend left it behind the night before. He also allegedly told police that he knew he didn’t have a driver’s license or a permit to carry and that the car wasn’t registered.
Sanchez-Rodriguez now faces single felony counts of receiving stolen property, carrying a firearm without a license and fleeing and eluding. He also faces misdemeanor counts of reckless endangerment, marijuana possession and possession of drug paraphernalia along with six summary traffic offenses.
He failed to post bail and was sent to Lehigh County Jail to await a preliminary hearing tentatively scheduled for Oct. 12.