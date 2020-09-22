FORKS TWP., Pa. | A Forks Township man found with two bags of pot in his car and nearly $800 allegedly admitted to police that he was selling weed to his co-workers on the job.
Brandon Jensen, of Deerpath Road, faces drug and traffic offenses following his arrest Friday evening after a routine traffic stop. District Judge Richard Yetter arraigned the 21-year-old a few hours after his arrest, setting bail at $50,000.
A Forks Township police officer was monitoring traffic on Old Mill Road at Hedgerow Drive shortly after 6 p.m. Friday, when he clocked a car driving 43 mph in a 25-mph zone, according to the criminal complaint. After stopping the car, the officer alleges he smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle, according to court records.
The driver, identified as Jensen, allegedly admitted to police that he “had weed” in the car. He also admitted to driving despite having a suspended driver’s license and told the officer that he had cash in his pocket. The officer removed $780 from his pocket.
A search of the car allegedly turned up a digital scale, baggies and three bags of pot totaling about 25 grams. Police said Jensen admitted selling pot while at work to his co-workers at a construction job. Court records do not specify where he’d been working.
Police charged Jensen with a felony count of possession with intent to deliver, a misdemeanor count of marijuana possession, three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and two summary traffic offenses.
Pre-trial services approved a 10 percent cash option, and Jensen was released from custody on Monday to await a preliminary hearing after someone posted $5,000 cash bail on his behalf.