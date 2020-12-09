NAZARETH, Pa. | After an Allentown man ran a red light in Nazareth, the police officer who pulled him over alleges he found just over two pounds of marijuana and just over $4,000 in cash inside his truck.
Angel L. Aviles Jr., of South Albert Street, faces drug charges following his arrest last week near Belvidere and Broad streets in the borough. District Judge Nancy Matos Gonzalez arraigned the 35-year-old hours after his arrest, setting bail at $40,000.
A Nazareth police officer reported seeing Aviles’ pickup truck drive through a steady red light at South Broad and Walnut streets about 2:30 p.m. Nov. 29. When the officer approached the vehicle, he alleges smelling the “strong odor” of pot coming from inside the truck, according to the criminal complaint.
But the alleged smell of marijuana wasn’t the only thing wafting through the truck.
As a second officer approached the truck, police watched the driver spraying body spray in the vehicle. The second officer, however, said he still smelled pot.
Aviles said he didn’t have a medical marijuana card, prompting a search of the truck. Inside an open bag on the floor, police allegedly found a plastic bag containing about 400 grams of pot, a second bag containing 92 little baggies of pot and a third bag containing 50 little baggies of pot, according to court records. It totaled just over 2 pounds.
Police allege they also found a digital scale, boxes of plastic baggies and $4,013.
Aviles faces single counts of possession with intent to deliver, marijuana possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and failing to stop at a red light. He was released from custody on Dec. 1 after a bondsman posted bail on his behalf.