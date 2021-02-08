PLAINFIELD TWP., Pa. | A Northampton County man accused of driving with a suspended license allegedly tried to outrun a traffic stop with three children in his SUV, according to police.
Jeremy Morrell faces child endangerment charges following the pursuit along Sullivan Trail in Plainfield Township. District Judge Robert Hawke arraigned the 41-year-old hours after his arrest, setting bail at $15,000.
An officer with the Slate Belt Regional Police Department was on patrol about 12:45 p.m. Jan. 30, when he spotted an SUV driven by Morrell near the intersection of Sullivan Trail and Belfast Road, according to the criminal complaint.
The officer knew Morrell’s license was currently suspended, so he tried to conduct a traffic stop. But Morrell allegedly sped away southbound on Sullivan Trail, according to court records.
As Morrell continued to speed away, the officer reported that he eventually turned off his lights and siren over safety concerns. Morrell allegedly swerved into the opposite lane of Sullivan Trail into oncoming traffic before swerving back. A northbound driver needed to come to a screeching halt to avoid a head-on collision, according to police.
Morrell eventually pulled into parking lot in the 5600 block of Sullivan Trail. As the officer turned into the lot, he saw Morrell allegedly get out of the driver’s seat and run to the passenger side of the vehicle yelling, “I wasn’t driving, I wasn’t driving.”
The officer said he found three children – ages 3, 14 and 16 – inside the vehicle. It’s not clear from court records the relationship between Morrell and the children. The officer also confirmed that Morrell’s license was suspended for a fourth DUI violation.
Morrell, of Fulmer Road in Plainfield Township, now faces a felony count of child endangerment and two misdemeanor counts of child endangerment. He also faces single misdemeanor counts of fleeing and eluding and driving with a suspended license and two summary traffic offenses.
He failed to post bail and was sent to Northampton County Prison to await a preliminary hearing tentatively scheduled for Feb. 19.