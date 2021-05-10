COPLAY, Pa. | A drunken Lehigh County man allegedly threatened to shoot his girlfriend, police and then himself, if she called authorities after he shoved the woman out of a moving vehicle.
Richard Shambo faces assault and endangerment charges following the incident Sunday afternoon at the couple’s Coplay home that ended peacefully after a short standoff with police.
Coplay Borough police were dispatched to a home in the first block of Saylor Drive about 4:45 p.m. Sunday for a report of a domestic incident involving a gun. Authorities learned that a woman was hiding from her drunken boyfriend armed with an AK-47 and making threats against law enforcement, according to the criminal complaint filed against Shambo.
Officers responding from at least three area departments directed the victim to run from the house. Armed police officers secured the victim, drove her to a safe location and set up outside the home.
The victim told police that her boyfriend – Shambo – was “extremely intoxicated” after drinking at a fire company social hall that afternoon. As the couple drove home, Shambo, who was behind the wheel, told his girlfriend to get out of the vehicle in the 600 block of Hokendauqua Street. She refused.
Shambo proceeded to reach across the passenger side, open the door and shove the victim out of the moving vehicle, according to court records. She told police the vehicle was probably moving 10-15 mph. She suffered abrasions to her right leg and left elbow.
The victim then walked to the couple’s Saylor Drive home. Once there, Shambo allegedly threatened to “hunt you down and kill you and kill police and end it by blowing my brains out,” if she called authorities.
Police arrested Shambo after he walked out of his house just before 7 p.m. He allegedly reeked of alcohol and gave authorities permission to retrieve any weapons inside the house. Authorities said they recovered an AK-47, multiple loaded magazines and other firearms from a gun locker.
Authorities charged the 58-year-old with single misdemeanor counts of simple assault, reckless endangerment and terroristic threats along with a summary count of harassment. District Judge Michael D’Amore arraigned Shambo Monday morning, setting bail at $20,000.
Shambo was released from custody after a bondsman posted bail on his behalf. His next court date is a preliminary hearing tentatively scheduled for May 27.