BETHLEHEM, Pa. | After reportedly passing out at a stop light Sunday morning in Bethlehem, a Lehigh County man allegedly tried to outrun – in his vehicle and on foot – the police officer who woke him up.
Marsell T. Howard faces a host of charges, including driving under the influence, following the chase that allegedly saw him crash into a parked vehicle.
Shortly after 7 a.m. Sunday, a Bethlehem police officer driving east on Pembroke Road came upon a Jeep Wrangler at the intersection with Stefko Boulevard, sitting at a green light. A driver behind the SUV drove around the vehicle before the officer stopped behind the SUV and honked his horn, according to the criminal complaint against Howard. The SUV didn’t move.
The officer reported finding the driver “passed out behind the wheel” with the car turned on and his foot on the brake, according to court records. The officer said he banged on the window several times before the driver, later identified as Howard, finally woke up. He described Howard as looking “dazed and confused” with bloodshot, glassy eyes.
Instead of rolling down the window or opening the door as ordered, Howard allegedly drove away. Police said he turned onto Marvine Street and Fritz Drive before striking a parked vehicle when he turned onto Randolf Road, according to court records. Howard allegedly ditched the SUV just before Wellington Road but forgot to put it in park, so it rolled into another parked vehicle on Wellington.
Another officer detained Howard at Pembroke Road and Livingston Street.
Once he was in custody, police allege Howard smelled of alcohol and slurred his speech. He admitted that he’d been drinking earlier but denied being passed out behind the wheel or running from police. He later agreed to a blood draw.
A records check reportedly showed his license was suspended for a DUI. On-line court records show Howard pleaded guilty in Northampton County last July to DUI. He was sentenced in September to up to six months in county jail.
Howard, with a last know address in Allentown, now faces a felony count of fleeing and eluding, a misdemeanor count of DUI and 10 summary traffic offenses. District Judge Daniel Corpora arraigned the 27-year-old hours after his arrest, setting bail at $7,500.
He was released from custody on Tuesday after a bondsman posted bail on his behalf. His next court date is a preliminary hearing scheduled for May 5.