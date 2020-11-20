WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. | After a call from a concerned citizen, police said they found meth and heroin in a car parked outside Slate Belt convenience store.
Sarah C. Strain, of Pawnee Street in Bethlehem, faces drug and DUI charges following her arrest late Monday night outside a Penn Jersey convenience store in Washington Township, Northampton County. District Judge Alan Mege arraigned the 30-year-old Tuesday morning, setting bail at $100,000.
Washington Township police said a “concerned citizen” called authorities about 11 p.m. about a woman sitting in a running car with Maryland plates outside the convenience store in the 200 block of Blue Valley Drive, according to the criminal complaint. An officer from a neighboring department assisting on the call said he believed the driver, later identified as Strain, was under the influence of drugs and alcohol, according to court records.
Police said a sobriety test allegedly showed Strain was under the influence.
A Bangor Police Department k9 alerted police to drugs in the car. Authorities said a search of the vehicle allegedly revealed about 6 grams of methamphetamine, 67 bags of heroin, four glass pipes, a digital scale, three and half pills and other paraphernalia.
Police took Strain to the Bethlehem DUI Center, where she refused to submit to a blood draw. She reportedly told staff that they wouldn’t find a vein and would feel more comfortable at a hospital. Once at the hospital, however, she again refused a blood draw, police said.
Strain now faces two felony counts of possession with intent to deliver. She also faces five misdemeanor counts of drug possession, four counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of DUI. Strain failed to post bail and was sent to Northampton County Prison to await a preliminary hearing tentatively scheduled for Dec. 1.