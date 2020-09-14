EASTON, Pa. | An Easton man is facing more than a dozen charges after allegedly breaking into the same apartment twice within roughly three hours, pistol whipping one victim and sexually assaulting another.
Easton police charged Dakeian R. Moore with aggravated assault, indecent assault, rape and reckless endangerment in connection with the alleged attacks that occurred late Sunday night and early Monday morning inside a Butler Street apartment. District Judge Richard Yetter arraigned the 40-year-old Monday morning on two sets of charges, setting bail at a combined $325,000.
Officers were initially dispatched to the 1400 block of Butler Street shortly before 11 p.m. Sunday to investigate a report of a disturbance involving a handgun. One of the victims told police that Moore, the father of her children, had come into the apartment without permission and refused to leave, according to the criminal complaint. She had previously secured a protection-from-abuse order and had him evicted.
Officers said they confirmed the protection order.
Moore proceeded to allegedly start a fight with a family member of the victim, punching him in the face and stomach. He was later taken to the hospital.
Moore allegedly started an argument with a third person in the apartment, challenging him to a fight before pulling out a handgun and threatening to kill him, according to court records. Police secured a warrant for Moore’s arrest.
Shortly after 2 a.m. Monday, Easton police were notified by neighboring Wilson Borough police that a man approached officers in the 1500 block of Butler Street to report an assault that just occurred in an apartment in the 1400 block of Butler Street.
Police said the victim was the man threatened by Moore hours earlier. This time, Moore allegedly broke into the apartment, threatened again to kill him and pistol whipped him. After the reported beating, Moore allegedly began assaulting the woman in the apartment, according to records.
When officers arrived, Moore was leaving the apartment and was arrested on the recently issued warrant.
The female victim told authorities that Moore again entered the apartment without permission, and that she heard the other assault.
She alleges Moore punched, pistol whipped and threatened to kill her. Outside in an alley, he then allegedly threatened to kill her unless she performed a sex act. Authorities said they found a .32 caliber revolver inside the apartment.
Both assault victims were taken to the hospital for treatment.
In connection with the first incident, police charged Moore with criminal trespass, terroristic threats and two counts each of simple assault and harassment. Following the second alleged assault, Moore faces two counts each of aggravated assault, terroristic threats, simple assault and reckless endangerment and single counts of burglary, indecent assault, rape, sexual assault, illegal possession of a firearm and possessing an instrument of a crime.
Moore, of the first block of North Fourth Street, failed to post bail and was sent to Northampton County Prison to await preliminary hearings tentatively scheduled for Sept. 24. In the event he makes bail, Moore must surrender all firearms and ammunition to police and be subjected to GPS monitoring.