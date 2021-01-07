EASTON, Pa. | Authorities allege an Easton man sexually assaulted two young girls for more than two years and threatened their families should they reveal the alleged abuse.
Easton police charged Larry D. Olsen Jr. with child sex offenses in connection with the assaults of two girls who were 4 and 6 years old when the alleged attacks began in 2018. Police issued an arrest warrant for the 29-year-old on Wednesday, and District Judge John Capobianco arraigned Olsen Thursday morning, setting bail at $500,000.
In June, authorities received a report that Olsen had allegedly been sexually assaulting a young girl for at least one year, according to the criminal complaint. Investigators learned of a second allegation in September that Olsen had been sexually assaulting a second girl.
It’s not clear from court records how Olsen knew the girls or who made the initial allegations.
During interviews with a child advocate, the victims detailed a series of sexual assaults that allegedly occurred in an Easton home. Authorities said the victims were between the ages of 6 and 8 and 4 and 6 when they were assaulted. One of the victims told police that Olsen “forced us to do bad stuff,” according to court records.
Investigators accuse Olsen of exposing himself to the girls and repeatedly sexually assaulting them. One of the victims allege he also bit her neck and licked her feet and ears. She also reported hiding from Olsen and “praying it would not happen again.”
Authorities allege he threatened to kill everyone one of the girls loved, if she told anyone about the abuse.
Over the course of several conversations with police, Olsen denied the allegations and agreed to take a polygraph. When he arrived for his polygraph exam, Olsen allegedly admitted to all the sexual abuse, threatening the girls and even smoking methamphetamine with the younger victim and giving her alcohol on several occasions, according to police.
Authorities charged Olsen with two counts each of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, corruption of minors, criminal solicitation and unlawful contact with a minor, all felonies. He also faces a single felony count of indecent assault of person younger than 13, two misdemeanor counts of indecent exposure and one misdemeanor count of terroristic threats.
Olsen failed to post bail and was sent to Northampton County Prison to await a preliminary hearing tentatively scheduled for Jan. 20.