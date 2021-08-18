EASTON, Pa. - Police in Easton said a man has been charged after he threw a glass table at officers during an incident at his house earlier this month.
James Ryerson is charged with two counts of harassment and two counts of simple assault, according to city police.
Officers responded to the 1300 block of Liberty Street at 2:30 p.m. on Aug. 12 after a relative said the man was in the house and that he made threats to harm himself, police said.
Once officers responded, they said the man had taken drugs and was breaking items and smashing windows in the house. When the police tried to make contact, the man picked up a glass table while on the second floor, and launched it down the stairs at officers, police said.
Ryerson eventually surrendered to officers.
Easton police said he assaulted the relative in the house as well as his girlfriend the night before.