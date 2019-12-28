Several shots were fired at an elderly couple's home in Lower Macungie Township, Lehigh County, with a few of the bullets landing inside, according to state police.
Gunfire erupted around 2:20 a.m. Saturday in the 6200 block of Clover Lane.
Police said an 85-year-old man and 68-year-old woman were home at the time.
They were not injured.
There's no word on who's responsible or why the home was fired at.
Police said they obtained surveillance showing a vehicle believed to have been involved.
Anyone with information is asked to call State Police in Fogelsville at 610-395-1438.