SLATINGTON, Pa. - Police activity shut down part of Slatington, Lehigh County on Wednesday.
Police and U.S. Marshals surrounded a home in the 400 block of West Church Street around 8:30 a.m.
Authorities have not commented on why they are there, but it appears to be a warrant situation.
Cones and police tape blocked off the road, and law enforcement officers were seen with guns drawn, pointed at a home.
An armored vehicle was also at the scene.
September 22, 2021