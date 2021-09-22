SLATINGTON, Pa. - Police activity shut down part of Slatington, Lehigh County on Wednesday.

Police and U.S. Marshals surrounded a home in the 400 block of West Church Street around 8:30 a.m.

Authorities have not commented on why they are there, but it appears to be a warrant situation.

Cones and police tape blocked off the road, and law enforcement officers were seen with guns drawn, pointed at a home.

An armored vehicle was also at the scene.

