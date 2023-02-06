BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A reported accident turned into a shooting investigation when Bethlehem police found a man with a gunshot wound inside the car.

A single-vehicle accident was reported around 4 a.m. Monday in the southbound lanes of Hellertown Road, also known as Route 412, near Interstate 78, just outside of Hellertown, said Bethlehem police.

The accident report indicated someone in the car was hurt from the crash.

Arriving officers found a man seated inside the vehicle who appeared to have a gunshot wound, police said. He was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. His condition is not known.

Bethlehem police said they have not made any arrests in the shooting, but they are not actively searching for anyone in the investigation.

Police did not elaborate on what that means or what happened, but said there is no danger to the public.

The southbound lanes were closed for several hours while police investigated.

Investigators are asking any witnesses to call them at 610-865-7000 or email BethlehemPolice@bethlehem-pa.gov.